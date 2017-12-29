 Sanchez double ensures Wenger can enjoy landmark night | Nigeria Today
Sanchez double ensures Wenger can enjoy landmark night

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Arsene Wenger celebrated another landmark night in his garlanded Premier League career as an Alexis Sanchez double inspired his Arsenal charges to a pulsating 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday. On the night he equalled former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson’s record of overseeing 810 Premier League games, Wenger had a surprise. He watched the brilliant Sanchez turn an exciting match with two superb second-half goals in the space of four minutes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

