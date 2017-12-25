Santa Is Old, We Got A Female Santa Today For You +18 Please – Merry Christmas Folks

So this years’ Christmas is here again and we all thank God for partaken in it. This year, I thought I should do something different for my sweet fans which are also my family and when I heard Santa is not coming because of old age, I finally understood what to do.

Yea ladies and gents, don’t get me wrong but this Christmas gift from me to y’all is wonderful but you got to be +18 to receive it. So please make sure not to read further or see the picture if you are not old enough.

I miss the fact that Santa is not coming but better still, I love the fact that our Santa today is Santa’s daughter and she got is all. Hope you like the above pictures.

In all, all I’m trying to say is may the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our nation, renew your spirits this festive season. And this the season to wish one another joy and love and peace. These are my wishes for you, Merry Christmas our dear friends, fans and family, may you feel the love this special day.

Merry Christmas to your family.