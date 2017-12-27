Saraki, Atiku pray for President Buhari’s son

Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed sympathy over the motorbike accident involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, on Tuesday night Yusuf Buhari presently unconscious in the hospital suffered brain injury after he was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night. Saraki, in a tweet prayed for his quick recovery.‎ He wrote: “May the Almighty […]

Saraki, Atiku pray for President Buhari’s son

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

