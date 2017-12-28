 Saraki visits Buhari’s son in hospital | Nigeria Today
Saraki visits Buhari’s son in hospital

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, at the Cedarrest Hospital in Abuja. Several other top government officials including the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, have also visited Yusuf at the highly secured hospital. Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night. He sustained a head injury […]

