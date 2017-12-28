Saraki visits Buhari’s son in hospital
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, at the Cedarrest Hospital in Abuja. Several other top government officials including the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, have also visited Yusuf at the highly secured hospital. Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night. He sustained a head injury […]
Saraki visits Buhari’s son in hospital
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!