Sarkodie covers Olamide’s “Wo” in his native Twi Language | Listen on BN

Ghana’s rap heavyweight Sarkodie jumps on Olamide‘s chart-topping hit record – “Wo“. Sarkodie raps in his local dialect -Twi, spitting bars in Twi and English. Listen to this sublime mix of bars on the Young Jonn produced instrumental. Listen below:

The post Sarkodie covers Olamide’s “Wo” in his native Twi Language | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

