 ‘Satan is Dead, I Killed Him!’ – Popular Pastor Who Claims He Went To Hell Reveals | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Satan is Dead, I Killed Him!’ – Popular Pastor Who Claims He Went To Hell Reveals

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Pastor MBORO from South Africa has claimed on his Facebook page that he went to hell and killed satan. On a post that was later deleted when people started asking questions, the pastor claims God sent him to hell to get rid of world’s number one enemy. He wrote “when I got to hell there […]

The post ‘Satan is Dead, I Killed Him!’ – Popular Pastor Who Claims He Went To Hell Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.