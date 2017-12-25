Saudi air raids kill 70 Yemeni civilians – The Punch
Saudi air raids kill 70 Yemeni civilians
At least 71 civilians have been killed in the last 48 hours in air raids carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen, residents and local media say. Residents told Al Jazeera that several air strikes rained down on …
