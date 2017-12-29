Say a Prayer for Jude Okoye – Daddy Freeze

In his fight against payment of tithe, Daddy freeze started a programme he called “Tithe Against poverty”, TAP Challenge. This programme is to educate the people about the importance of giving their Tithe to the people who really need it.

Recalling the story of a woman who gave birth to Triplets and couldn’t afford the hospital bills, Daddy Freeze announced on his Instagram page that Jude Okoye, brother and manager to Psquare participated by taking care of the new mother’s bills.

He prayed for him and tells Nigerians to give their Tithes to the poor to remove them from poverty.

Remember AISHA the lady who had triplets and couldn’t pay her bill!

@judeengees has sorted it all out as his contribution to the #TAPChallenge.

Please guys say a prayer for him. As he has shown compassion to a woman who can not repay him back so will he and his entire family receive compassion and favor from friends and strangers.

May his pockets never run dry and may he never lack in Jesus name, amen!

Please join us as we take the #TAPChallenge! The tap challenge is the tithe against poverty challenge where a portion of our income is used to remove someone from poverty! ~FRZ

