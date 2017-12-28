SCARCITY: DPR, Oyo govt seal 7 fuel stations in Ibadan – Vanguard
SCARCITY: DPR, Oyo govt seal 7 fuel stations in Ibadan
IBADAN — THE Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in collaboration with the Oyo State Government have sealed off seven filling stations within Ibadan city owing to their refusal to sell petroleum products to members of the public. The fuel stations …
