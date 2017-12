Search for Kabarak University graduate enters day two – Citizen TV (press release)



Citizen TV (press release) Search for Kabarak University graduate enters day two

Citizen TV (press release)

The search mission for the Kabarak University graduate Elvis Keter who slipped and fatally fell into Molo River, Nakuru County on Friday, December 29 while taking selfies with his friends entered its second day today. Divers from Nakuru County had not …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest