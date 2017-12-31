Search for Kabarak University graduate enters day two – Citizen TV (press release)
Search for Kabarak University graduate enters day two
The search mission for the Kabarak University graduate Elvis Keter who slipped and fatally fell into Molo River, Nakuru County on Friday, December 29 while taking selfies with his friends entered its second day today. Divers from Nakuru County had not …
