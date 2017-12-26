IST demands increased funding for operational efficiency – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
IST demands increased funding for operational efficiency
Vanguard
The Investments and Securities Tribunal, IST, has requested for increased funding in order to effectively cope with expansion in its operational responsibilities. Chairman of the Investment & Securities Tribunal (IST), Isaiah Idoko-Akor, made this …
