SEC Ready to Partner Securities Tribunal to Curb Market Infractions

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said it is ready to go into partnership with relevant bodies including the Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST) to curb potential cases of infractions in Nigeria’s capital market.

It said this was part of its quest to ensure zero tolerance on infractions in the country’s capital market, as well as ensure that perpetrators of fraudulent acts are brought to book.

In a statement from SEC on Tuesday in Abuja, it’s Acting Director General, Dr. Abdul Zubair, said the present management of SEC had zero tolerance on market infractions. He noted that anyone that flouts rules governing the capital market would be made to face the consequences of such actions.

Zubair stated this when the chairman and members of IST visited him in his office in Abuja, where he also told the IST team that SEC has embarked on a number of initiatives to protect investors in the market and ensure that they reap the benefits of their investments.

“SEC has rolled out a number of initiatives and campaigns which have been yielding results. These initiatives are to ensure that investors are aware of what to do to protect their investments.

“The e-dividend is one of such campaigns and we enjoin investors to key in so that they can reap the benefits of their investments,” said Zubair.

Details later…

