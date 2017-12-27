See The Igbo Man Who Treated Buhari’s Son Yusuf At Abuja Hospital (Photo)

Cedacrest Hospital is owned by an Edo man and his wife, Dr and Dr Mrs. Ogedegbe But the director of surgery who oversaw Buhari’s son’s surgery is an Igbo young

The post See The Igbo Man Who Treated Buhari’s Son Yusuf At Abuja Hospital (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

