See The Photo Of Crashed Power of Bike That Almost Claimed The Life of The President’s Son, Yusuf Buhari

The photo of the crashed bike that almost claimed the life of the president’s son, Yusuf Buhari just surfaced on the popular micro blogging site. The photo was shared by PDP Vanguard on Twitter. The family of President Muhammadu Buhari is seriously considering flying their son abroad for advanced medical treatment. The report gathered that […]

The post See The Photo Of Crashed Power of Bike That Almost Claimed The Life of The President’s Son, Yusuf Buhari appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

