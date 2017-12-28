 See The Photo Of Crashed Power of Bike That Almost Claimed The Life of The President’s Son, Yusuf Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The Photo Of Crashed Power of Bike That Almost Claimed The Life of The President’s Son, Yusuf Buhari

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The photo of the crashed bike that almost claimed the life of the president’s son, Yusuf Buhari just surfaced on the popular micro blogging site. The photo was shared by PDP Vanguard on Twitter. The family of President Muhammadu Buhari is seriously considering flying their son abroad for advanced medical treatment. The report gathered that […]

The post See The Photo Of Crashed Power of Bike That Almost Claimed The Life of The President’s Son, Yusuf Buhari appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.