Senate Interrupts Recess, Summons Kachikwu, NNPC Boss Over Fuel Crisis – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Senate Interrupts Recess, Summons Kachikwu, NNPC Boss Over Fuel Crisis
The Nigerian Senate has directed its Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to cut short its recess and immediately convene a meeting with stakeholders in the petroleum industry. Senate President Bukola Saraki gave the directive on Thursday amid …
