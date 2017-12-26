Senator Igbinedion, Jude Okoye, others attend veteran singer Kaha’s wedding (photos) – YNaija



YNaija Senator Igbinedion, Jude Okoye, others attend veteran singer Kaha's wedding (photos)

YNaija

Nigerian Veteran singer, Kaha who left us with his 2008 hit single 'Heart Robber', on 23rd of December walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend in Abuja. Kaha. The lavish wedding of Emmanuel Nzemeke a.k.a Kaha who is now a businessman, was …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

