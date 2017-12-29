Senator Shehu Sani reacts to Yusuf Buhari’s accident

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Sani Shehu, has reacted to the bike accident involving Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari. The lawmaker in a message he shared on Facebook said, “I join others in Prayers for the quick recovery of the President’s son and other victims of bike and motor accidents […]

