Serena loses in exhibition comeback after giving birth – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 30, 2017


Serena loses in exhibition comeback after giving birth
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Serena Williams lost in her return to tennis after giving birth in September, beaten by French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition Saturday and still unsure if she will defend her Australian Open title
