Serena Williams Loses on Comeback

Serena Williams lost on her comeback from a maternity break as French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko powered to victory in the “first to ten points” final set at the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Williams looked far from full fitness just four months after the birth of her first child and Ostapenko, a 20-year-old Lithuanian, won 6-2, 3-6, 10/5.

The former world No.1 is hoping to defend her Australian Open title when the tournament gets underway January 15.

