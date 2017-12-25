 Serious Drama as S1x scene plays on church TV screen during service (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Serious Drama as S1x scene plays on church TV screen during service (Photo)

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Twitter user shared this story of the shocking moment a s1x scene played on the TV screen of her mum’s church during service….See her tweets below:

The post Serious Drama as S1x scene plays on church TV screen during service (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.