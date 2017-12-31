Seyi Shay: THE YOLO CONCERT – New Years Eve (DEC 31st)

2017 has been a great year! To top it off, we have saved the best for last! YOUNG NATION presents The YOLO CONCERT with the one and only SEYI SHAY and friends With The Dynamite Band, Music Policy By Dj Neptune.

This is to bring in the new year! New years eve 2017 /2018 is about to be lit! Join us at the Hard Rock Cafe on Dec 31st!

Time: 7pm….

Tickets: N10000 regular and tables of 6 at 150,000, available directly at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos.

YOLO THE CONCERT is hosted by Maria & Osi.

POWERED BY F3L!ve, SUPPORTED by MAD Solutions, 360nobs, Music+, twenty 20 Media, Alp360, Stargurl, Onobello.

PARTNERSHIP with Beat 99.9 FM, Perception Media, Soundcity and Packaged by FLU3N

