Sh10K reward for KCSE candidates who failed Religious Studies exam
Nairobi News
The Chairman of Atheists in Kenya Harrison Mumia during a past appearance in a Nairobi court. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU. By NYABOGA KIAGE, [email protected] Are you a student who scored E in Religious Studies and feel like you're among the worst …
KCSE: Atheists in Kenya to reward students who failed religious studies
Atheists to reward students who got grade E in religious studies KSh10,000
