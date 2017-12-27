Shakira postpones tour again until June – New York Daily News
|
New York Daily News
|
Shakira postpones tour again until June
New York Daily News
The singer announced Wednesday that her El Doraldo World Tour has been postponed further until June. “To my dear fans and friends, I wanted to write one more letter to express my gratitude to all of you for the immeasurable love and support that you …
Shakira Postpones World Tour Again After Vocal Cord Hemorrhage
Shakira cancels tour, hopes for June return
Shakira Announces New Dates for El Dorado Tour
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!