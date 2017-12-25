Share food with the hungry at Christmas: Lekota – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Share food with the hungry at Christmas: Lekota
Times LIVE
Congress of the People (Cope) president Mosiuoa Lekota on Monday asked South Africans to remember the poor‚ and to live in harmony. "During this season of festivities‚ let us spare a thought for those among our people who may be unfortunate not to have …
Warm Xmas wishes from SA organisations
