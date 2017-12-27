Shearer: Kane Could Line Up For The Clasico Teams

Alan Shearer believes that Tottenham star, Harry Kane has what it takes to star for Barcelona and Madrid.

Kane scored a hattrick in the 5-2 win over Southampton, to take his tally in 2017 to 39, beating a record previously set by Shearer.

His exploits in front of goal has seen him linked with the Spanish giants, and Shearer sees Tottenham losing the 24-year-old.

“Not only has he beaten my calendar-year record in the Premier League, but with his second successive hat-trick he eclipsed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for goals in all competitions in 2017 for club and country,” Shearer wrote in The Sun .

“That is some company to be in but, believe me, he could score goals for Barcelona and Real Madrid as well. There lies the problem for Spurs going forward, of course

“The club will not want to move into their brand new stadium without their biggest star.

“‘One of our own’ as the Spurs faithful chant.

“But things have stalled a bit on the pitch after title tilts in the last two seasons, although they have been impressive in the Champions League.”

“If they don’t win anything in the next two years, Kane could have a big decision to make and there will be no lack of suitors with big money wanting him,” he wrote.

“The fact Spurs are his club will be a big factor.

“I know as well as anyone what it means to play for your home-town club and stay loyal to them.”

