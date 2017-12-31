 Shehu of Borno lauds Buhari’s success against Boko Haram insurgency | Nigeria Today
Shehu of Borno lauds Buhari’s success against Boko Haram insurgency

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, over his unflinching commitments to end Boko Haram insurgency in the country. Garbai made the commendation when the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, paid him a courtesy visit in Maiduguri. He said that Buhari had demonstrated greater political will…

