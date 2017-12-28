Shettima Presents N170b ‘Budget Of Resettlement and Empowerment’ – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Shettima Presents N170b 'Budget Of Resettlement and Empowerment'
Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima on Thursday presented a budget of N170.2 billion to the State House of Assembly. In the appropriation bill tagged 'Budget of Resettlement and Empowerment', education got the highest amount of N27billion in an …
