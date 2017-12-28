 Shettima Presents N170b ‘Budget Of Resettlement and Empowerment’ – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Shettima Presents N170b ‘Budget Of Resettlement and Empowerment’ – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Dec 28, 2017


Shettima Presents N170b 'Budget Of Resettlement and Empowerment'
Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima on Thursday presented a budget of N170.2 billion to the State House of Assembly. In the appropriation bill tagged 'Budget of Resettlement and Empowerment', education got the highest amount of N27billion in an
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

