Shock as Washington post heir, William Graham shoots self dead just like his dad did

William Graham, one of the heirs to the Washington Post-Graham fortune and son to Phil and Katharine Graham, has died by suicide, much like his father. According to Washington Post, the 69-year-old lawyer died last Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His father, Phil, also committed suicide in 1963 by shooting himself with a shotgun.

The post Shock as Washington post heir, William Graham shoots self dead just like his dad did appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

