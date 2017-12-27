 Shock as Washington post heir, William Graham shoots self dead just like his dad did | Nigeria Today
Shock as Washington post heir, William Graham shoots self dead just like his dad did

William Graham, one of the heirs to the Washington Post-Graham fortune and son to Phil and Katharine Graham, has died by suicide, much like his father. According to Washington Post, the 69-year-old lawyer died last Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His father, Phil, also committed suicide in 1963 by shooting himself with a shotgun.

