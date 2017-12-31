 Slain electoral agency manager Chris Msando was picked up in South B before torturous death – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Slain electoral agency manager Chris Msando was picked up in South B before torturous death – The Standard

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa


The Standard

Slain electoral agency manager Chris Msando was picked up in South B before torturous death
Slain electoral agency manager Chris Msando was picked up from around Mater Hospital in Nairobi's South B on the night he died in July. Msando was last captured driving his car towards the estate before someone else drove it out and eventually to Thika
