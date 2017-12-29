Small businesses groan as T-Bills, bonds grab attention – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Small businesses groan as T-Bills, bonds grab attention
The Nation Newspaper
Majority of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have no access to bank loans for their operations – no thanks to the Federal Government's preference for Bonds and Treasury Bills (T-Bills) issuances in funding key projects to keep inflation and exchange …
Nigeria: Report Explains Why CBN Must Reduce Interest Rate in 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!