SoftBank investment is a long-awaited piece of good news for Uber

Uber and SoftBank have reached a deal that will see shareholders offer up 20 percent of the ridesharing company to the Japanese firm. The deal could finally turn around Uber’s bad fortune.

The post SoftBank investment is a long-awaited piece of good news for Uber appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

