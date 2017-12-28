SoftBank investment is a long-awaited piece of good news for Uber
Uber and SoftBank have reached a deal that will see shareholders offer up 20 percent of the ridesharing company to the Japanese firm. The deal could finally turn around Uber’s bad fortune.
