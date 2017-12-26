 Sola Sobowale is a year older | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sola Sobowale is a year older

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Sola Sobowale is a year older

Remember Sola Sobowale from the wedding party 1 & 2? Well, mama is a year older today and she celebrates the day with pictures. The Ondo Born actress is married with grown-up kids.

She is popularly known for her unique roles in movies. She is the producer of ‘Ohun Oko So mi Da’ that became a family movie because of its contents.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

Sola Sobowale Celebrates Birthday In London

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.