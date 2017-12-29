Solange, Beyoncé’s sister, cancels show due to nervous system disorder – Globalnews.ca
|
Globalnews.ca
|
Solange, Beyoncé's sister, cancels show due to nervous system disorder
Globalnews.ca
Solange Knowles attends the Maryam Nassir Zadeh fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2017 in New York City. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images. X. – A A +. Listen. Experimental R&B singer Solange has revealed a struggle with an autonomic …
Solange reveals illness, cancels New Year's Eve show
What you need to know about autonomic disorder, the condition Solange is dealing with
Beyonce's sister, Solange Knowles shares struggle with illness
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!