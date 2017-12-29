 Solange cancels AFROPUNK Joburg appearance over Health Challenge | Nigeria Today
Solange cancels AFROPUNK Joburg appearance over Health Challenge

Dec 29, 2017

This year’s AFROPUNK Joburg which is meant to hold in Johannesburg from 30th of December will hold without one of its headline acts, Solange. The singer revealed via her Instagram page that she has been treating an Autonomic Disorder for the past five months and will not be able to perform at the event. She […]

The post Solange cancels AFROPUNK Joburg appearance over Health Challenge appeared first on BellaNaija.

