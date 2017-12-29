Soldier, 4 Others Arrested For Alleged Hijack Of Fuel-Laden Truck
Four people including a serving military officer, Corporal Akpan Edet, 28, have been arrested for allegedly hijacking fuel-laden truck in Ibadan, Oyo State. Edet is said to be a serving soldier with 81 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Mokola, Ibadan, They were among the 18 suspects paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. […]
The post Soldier, 4 Others Arrested For Alleged Hijack Of Fuel-Laden Truck appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!