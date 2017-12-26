 Residents return home after insurgents’ attack on Borno village – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Residents return home after insurgents’ attack on Borno village – The Eagle Online

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Residents return home after insurgents' attack on Borno village
The Eagle Online
Normalcy has been restored to the Moloi area of Maiduguri, Borno State after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the area on Christmas day. The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that hundreds of villagers, who fled the area in the wake of attack, had
Soldiers celebrate Christmas in Gwoza, Buni YadiVanguard
Why Nigerian Army took Christmas celebration to Gwoza – General BurataiTODAY.NG

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.