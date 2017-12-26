Residents return home after insurgents’ attack on Borno village – The Eagle Online
Residents return home after insurgents' attack on Borno village
Normalcy has been restored to the Moloi area of Maiduguri, Borno State after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the area on Christmas day. The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that hundreds of villagers, who fled the area in the wake of attack, had …
