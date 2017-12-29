Soldiers Stab Policeman With Jack-Knife After Visiting Governor In Ekiti

A traffic police officer, Abdulkadir Yakub, has been stabbed by some new soldiers in Ado-Ekiti. Six other persons were also said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the Thursday attack. The soldiers numbering about 17 reportedly stabbed Yakub, a police corporal, after he cautioned them for causing traffic jam while extorting motorists in…

