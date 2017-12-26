‘Sound of Music’ actress, Heather Menzies-Urich, dies at 68

Heather Menzies-Urich, the star actress who portrayed Louisa von Trapp in The Sound Of Music is dead. The death of the 68 years old actress was announced by the estate of the musical’s creators, Rodgers & Hammerstein, on Christmas Day. TMZ reported that the Canadian-born Menzies-Urich was diagnosed with brain cancer around four weeks ago and died on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

