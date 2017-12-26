 ‘Sound of Music’ actress, Heather Menzies-Urich, dies at 68 | Nigeria Today
‘Sound of Music’ actress, Heather Menzies-Urich, dies at 68

Dec 26, 2017

Heather Menzies-Urich, the star actress who portrayed Louisa von Trapp in The Sound Of Music is dead. The death of the 68 years old actress was announced by the estate of the musical’s creators, Rodgers & Hammerstein, on Christmas Day. TMZ reported that the Canadian-born Menzies-Urich was diagnosed with brain cancer around four weeks ago and died on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family.

