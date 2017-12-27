 ‘Sound of Music’ star Heather Menzies-Urich dead — industry – Inquirer.net | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Sound of Music’ star Heather Menzies-Urich dead — industry – Inquirer.net

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Inquirer.net

'Sound of Music' star Heather Menzies-Urich dead — industry
Inquirer.net
From left, Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, Nicholas Hammond, as Friedrich, Heather Menzies-Urich, as Louisa, Duane Chase, as Kurt, Angela Cartwright, as Brigitta, Debbie Turner, as Marta, Kym Karath, as Gretl, and Christopher Plummer, as Captain Von Trapp
Heather Menzies-Urich, The Sound of Music's Louisa von Trapp, diesHighland Radio
Sound Of Music Star, Heather Menzies-Urich, DiesGuardian (blog)
'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68SunOnline English (press release)
Brinkwire (press release) –Mid-Day –9&10 News –The Keene Sentinel
all 17 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.