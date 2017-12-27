South Africa: Wanted Glebelands Hostel Murder Suspect Arrested – AllAfrica.com
|
Huffington Post South Africa
|
South Africa: Wanted Glebelands Hostel Murder Suspect Arrested
AllAfrica.com
A man, most wanted for murders at the notorious Glebelands Hostel and other killings, has been found and arrested, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday. "Police followed up information with regards to the whereabouts of wanted suspects for Glebelands …
Most wanted Glebelands hostel murder suspect nabbed, in the dock
Another Arrest In Notorious Glebelands Hostel Killings Case
Glebelands murder suspect expected to appear in court
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!