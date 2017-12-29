South African lady burnt to death by boyfriend on boxing day

Tragedy struck on boxing day in South Africa, as a South African lady identified as Irene Khutletlang, was reportedly burnt to death by her boyfriend Thapelo Bosture Dioke. It was gathered that the sad incident occurred because the beautiful lady from Krugersdorp, reportedly wanted to end her relationship with her boyfriend. Irene’s friends who have all taken to […]

