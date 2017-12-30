 South African Rapper AKA Has Announced His Breakup With Media Personality Bonang Matheba – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South African Rapper AKA Has Announced His Breakup With Media Personality Bonang Matheba – Information Nigeria

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

South African Rapper AKA Has Announced His Breakup With Media Personality Bonang Matheba
Information Nigeria
South African rapper AKA who has been serving goals with the love of his life Bonang Matheba has announced their break up. According to one of his post shared in a series of tweets from his twitter account, they had to put this out there so they can
Publicity Stunt? AKA And Bonang “Call It Quits”Guardian (blog)
'How many break-ups we gon' have?' AKA, Bonang call it quitsBrinkwire (press release)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.