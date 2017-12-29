 South Korea holds Hong Kong ship over North Korean oil – CNBC | Nigeria Today
South Korea holds Hong Kong ship over North Korean oil – CNBC

CNBC

South Korea says it's holding a Hong Kong-flagged ship and its crew for allegedly violating U.N. sanctions by transferring oil to a North Korean vessel. The Lighthouse Winmore is believed to have transferred about 600 tons of refined petroleum products
