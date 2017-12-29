South Korea seizes ship it claims transferred oil to North Korea – CNN
South Korea seizes ship it claims transferred oil to North Korea
Seoul (CNN) South Korea has seized a Hong Kong-registered ship that allegedly transferred oil to a North Korean vessel in violation of United Nations sanctions. The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the Lighthouse Winmore left the port of Yeosu in …
