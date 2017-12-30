South Korea seizes ship suspected of sending oil to North Korea – Brisbane Times
South Korea seizes ship suspected of sending oil to North Korea
Seoul: South Korea has seized a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker accused of transferring 600 tons of refined oil to a North Korean ship in October in violation of United Nations sanctions, South Korean officials said Friday. Officials revealed that they …
