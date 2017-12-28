Southern Kaduna Attacks: Kaduna Govt Supports Military With Van And Bikes

By MSUE AZA, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government said, Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations have been peacefully observed in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement issued by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, added that,the government welcomes the desired state of calm, and is proceeding with security and peace-building efforts to sustain harmony, law and order.

The statement further said government also welcomes the confirmation by the military authorities that there were no security breaches in the area on Christmas day and on Boxing Day, enabling residents to observe peaceful celebrations.

The statement reads: “Concerted efforts to maintain peace in southern Kaduna are continuing. The military authorities have deployed more troops to the area. Extra troops posted to the general area from 24th December 2017 have since arrived, and are operating in the areas assigned to them.

“Furthermore, in order to enhance security patrols in the area, the Kaduna State Government has provided the military with a new patrol van. The government has also supplied Royal Bikes that are meant for difficult terrains in addition to conventional motorcycles

“The security actions are being complemented by the officials of the Kaduna State Peace Commission who havecommenced peace building engagements in the Kaduna South Senatorial District. The leadership and permanent commissioners of the commission are leading the engagements with the clergy, traditional and community leaders and other stakeholders.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to express its appreciation of the collective efforts made for peace and security by traditional and religious leaders and members of the general public. It calls on all citizens to contribute to peace and stability by maintaining vigilance, reporting suspicious activity and upholding harmony within and across communities.”