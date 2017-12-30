Southern Kaduna killings: lslamic Movement mourns, condemns El-Rufai

Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has expressed concern and solidarity with the people of Southern Kaduna over the recent spate of killings in the area. In a letter address to the Southern Kaduna people Union, SOKAPU, signed by the President, Media Forum of theIslamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, said, IMN noted that its solidarity […]

Southern Kaduna killings: lslamic Movement mourns, condemns El-Rufai

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

