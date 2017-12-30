Southern Kaduna killings: lslamic Movement mourns, condemns El-Rufai
Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has expressed concern and solidarity with the people of Southern Kaduna over the recent spate of killings in the area. In a letter address to the Southern Kaduna people Union, SOKAPU, signed by the President, Media Forum of theIslamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, said, IMN noted that its solidarity […]
