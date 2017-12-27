Speakership not achievement for me—Dogara – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Speakership not achievement for me—Dogara
Vanguard
ABUJA—SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara has said he is not excited about his current position, but by the degrees of impacts he has made on the lives of people, especially the less privileged in the society. The Speaker also …
Buhari Eulogises Dogara, Says He is Link Between Executive and Legislature
Dogara Donates N265m Biography Proceeds To IDPs, Others
Dangote, others raise N300m at Dogara's 50th birthday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!