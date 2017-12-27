‘Speed up passage of bill on proposed Koko Fed Poly’

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—KOKO community in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, has called on Nationa Assembly members to step up the passage of the bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Koko.

Chairman of the community, Mr David Esimaje, made the request while commending the doggedness and foresight of the member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, in proposing the bill.

He said the proposed polytechnic would revive the economic and social life of Koko, the headquarters of the local government, noting, “Moving such a bill shows that the lawmaker is a brilliant legislator with productive ideas”

The chairman noted that the community had contributed over 40 percent to the national economy and deserves one of such federal government projects.

According to him: “If approved and completed, the proposed federal polytechnic with Koko- Lagos road project will usher economic development and make life more meaningful to the people.”

The post ‘Speed up passage of bill on proposed Koko Fed Poly’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

