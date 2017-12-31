SportPesa makes good the threat, pulls out of FKF deal – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
SportPesa makes good the threat, pulls out of FKF deal
Goal.com
SportPesa have made good their threat to cut all sponsorship deals with a number of local entities after the gaming firm pulled out of the Sh500 million deal with Football Kenya Federation. The online gaming giant is protesting the 35 percent tax …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!