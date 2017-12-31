 SportPesa makes good the threat, pulls out of FKF deal – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
SportPesa makes good the threat, pulls out of FKF deal – Goal.com

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SportPesa makes good the threat, pulls out of FKF deal
SportPesa have made good their threat to cut all sponsorship deals with a number of local entities after the gaming firm pulled out of the Sh500 million deal with Football Kenya Federation. The online gaming giant is protesting the 35 percent tax

